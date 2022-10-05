Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) is -64.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.04 and a high of $5.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMRN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $1.21, the stock is 0.41% and -7.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing 8.04% at the moment leaves the stock -47.68% off its SMA200. AMRN registered -75.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.67%.

The stock witnessed a 0.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.44%, and is 7.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.41% over the week and 7.33% over the month.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) has around 560 employees, a market worth around $492.32M and $475.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -21.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.35% and -76.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 140.70% this year.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 398.19M, and float is at 381.31M with Short Float at 2.51%.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WOLD OLSEN PER,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that WOLD OLSEN PER bought 55,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $1.69 per share for a total of $92730.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Amarin Corporation plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Zakrzewski Joseph S (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $3.15 per share for $6310.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the AMRN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Zakrzewski Joseph S (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $3.27 for $32689.0. The insider now directly holds 194,547 shares of Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN).

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading -5.78% down over the past 12 months and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) that is 42.87% higher over the same period. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is 30.59% up on the 1-year trading charts.