AMMO Inc. (POWW) down -44.04% since start of the year

AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ: POWW) is -44.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.86 and a high of $7.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The POWW stock was last observed hovering at around $2.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.11% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 49.17% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.05, the stock is -9.23% and -27.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.04 million and changing 4.45% at the moment leaves the stock -31.02% off its SMA200. POWW registered -49.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.27%.

The stock witnessed a -15.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.55%, and is -0.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.01% over the week and 4.42% over the month.

AMMO Inc. (POWW) has around 359 employees, a market worth around $360.39M and $256.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.95 and Fwd P/E is 7.82. Profit margin for the company is 9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.83% and -59.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

AMMO Inc. (POWW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AMMO Inc. (POWW) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AMMO Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 288.70% this year.

AMMO Inc. (POWW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 116.56M, and float is at 87.61M with Short Float at 12.31%.

AMMO Inc. (POWW) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at AMMO Inc. (POWW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 16 times.