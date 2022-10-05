Analysts suggest International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) could spike 46.3% in a year

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) is -36.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $89.96 and a high of $155.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IFF stock was last observed hovering at around $92.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.78% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.3% off the consensus price target high of $178.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 4.41% higher than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $95.59, the stock is -6.86% and -15.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.94 million and changing 3.00% at the moment leaves the stock -23.55% off its SMA200. IFF registered -30.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.94%.

The stock witnessed a -11.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.96%, and is 1.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.61% over the week and 2.66% over the month.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) has around 24000 employees, a market worth around $24.57B and $12.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.39 and Fwd P/E is 15.07. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.26% and -38.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -65.20% this year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 255.00M, and float is at 254.39M with Short Float at 1.17%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fortanet Francisco,the company’sEVP, Operations. SEC filings show that Fortanet Francisco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $125.00 per share for a total of $1.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17237.0 shares.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Fauchon de Villeplee Christoph (President, Scent) sold a total of 629 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $132.59 per share for $83399.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8180.0 shares of the IFF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 02, Fauchon de Villeplee Christoph (President, Scent) disposed off 630 shares at an average price of $121.68 for $76658.0. The insider now directly holds 8,809 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF).

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) that is trading -4.29% down over the past 12 months. Dow Inc. (DOW) is -19.95% down on the 1-year trading charts.