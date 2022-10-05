Analysts suggest Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) could spike 41.88% in a year

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) is -24.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.06 and a high of $12.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MLCO stock was last observed hovering at around $6.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.79% off its average median price target of $7.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.88% off the consensus price target high of $13.30 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -54.6% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.73, the stock is 31.99% and 38.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.02 million and changing 11.38% at the moment leaves the stock 8.24% off its SMA200. MLCO registered -22.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.96%.

The stock witnessed a 50.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.62%, and is 20.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.18% over the week and 7.86% over the month.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) has around 17878 employees, a market worth around $3.64B and $1.70B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -48.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 90.39% and -37.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.50%).

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.80% this year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 473.81M, and float is at 459.37M with Short Float at 2.07%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) that is 13.79% higher over the past 12 months. Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) is -15.34% down on the 1-year trading charts.