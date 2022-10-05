Are we looking at the next big move in GDS Holdings Limited (GDS)?

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) is -60.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.56 and a high of $65.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GDS stock was last observed hovering at around $17.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.1%.

Currently trading at $18.50, the stock is -12.47% and -26.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing 6.32% at the moment leaves the stock -44.45% off its SMA200. GDS registered -65.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.40%.

The stock witnessed a -23.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.29%, and is -6.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.58% over the week and 4.78% over the month.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) has around 1878 employees, a market worth around $3.51B and $1.24B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -18.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.71% and -71.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -53.70% this year.

The shares outstanding are 182.88M, and float is at 175.93M with Short Float at 5.86%.

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) that is -42.33% lower over the past 12 months. PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) is 12.41% up on the 1-year trading charts.