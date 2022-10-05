Home  »  Companies   »  Are we looking at the next big move in Gol Linhas ...

Are we looking at the next big move in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)?

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) is -35.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.74 and a high of $8.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOL stock was last observed hovering at around $3.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $5.72 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.34% off the consensus price target high of $11.88 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -42.12% lower than the price target low of $2.73 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.88, the stock is 3.00% and 0.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing 1.04% at the moment leaves the stock -26.36% off its SMA200. GOL registered -49.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.98%.

The stock witnessed a 1.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.05%, and is 15.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.06% over the week and 7.38% over the month.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) has around 14290 employees, a market worth around $636.48M and $2.09B in sales. Fwd P/E is 554.29. Profit margin for the company is -49.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.61% and -51.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-226.30%).

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.70% this year.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 202.61M, and float is at 168.33M with Short Float at 3.03%.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -31.61% down over the past 12 months. Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) is -15.05% down on the 1-year trading charts.

