Are we looking at the next big move in Valero Energy Corporation (VLO)?

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) is 56.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.13 and a high of $146.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VLO stock was last observed hovering at around $112.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.27% off its average median price target of $139.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.58% off the consensus price target high of $158.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -7.87% lower than the price target low of $109.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $117.58, the stock is 9.10% and 5.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.32 million and changing 4.69% at the moment leaves the stock 13.80% off its SMA200. VLO registered 56.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.72%.

The stock witnessed a 3.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.60%, and is 16.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.39% over the week and 3.81% over the month.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) has around 9813 employees, a market worth around $46.49B and $155.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.74 and Fwd P/E is 7.30. Profit margin for the company is 4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.53% and -19.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Valero Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 164.80% this year.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 404.00M, and float is at 391.98M with Short Float at 2.73%.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Riggs R. Lane,the company’sPresident & COO. SEC filings show that Riggs R. Lane sold 17,767 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $131.53 per share for a total of $2.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Valero Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 25 that Gorder Joseph W (COB & CEO) sold a total of 26,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 25 and was made at $82.33 per share for $2.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.51 million shares of the VLO stock.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is trading 54.36% up over the past 12 months and Chevron Corporation (CVX) that is 50.53% higher over the same period.