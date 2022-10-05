Asana Inc. (ASAN) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 41.21% Upside

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) is -66.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.19 and a high of $145.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASAN stock was last observed hovering at around $23.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.44% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.21% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -68.53% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.28, the stock is 9.12% and 13.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.4 million and changing 6.04% at the moment leaves the stock -27.91% off its SMA200. ASAN registered -74.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.52%.

The stock witnessed a 39.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.60%, and is 17.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.60% over the week and 8.59% over the month.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) has around 1666 employees, a market worth around $4.85B and $467.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -79.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.15% and -82.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-112.60%).

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Asana Inc. (ASAN) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.70% this year.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 191.35M, and float is at 54.88M with Short Float at 33.95%.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Asana Inc. (ASAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LACEY ELEANOR B,the company’sGC, Corporate Secretary. SEC filings show that LACEY ELEANOR B sold 303 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 22 at a price of $22.91 per share for a total of $6942.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Asana Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 21 that LACEY ELEANOR B (GC, Corporate Secretary) sold a total of 1,855 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 21 and was made at $23.60 per share for $43782.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the ASAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 21, Wan Tim M (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 4,754 shares at an average price of $23.60 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 612,106 shares of Asana Inc. (ASAN).