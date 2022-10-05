ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) – The 22.48% Upside Potential Remains

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is -41.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $412.67 and a high of $881.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASML stock was last observed hovering at around $431.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 33.43% off its average median price target of $600.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.42% off the consensus price target high of $794.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are 1.46% higher than the price target low of $472.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $465.11, the stock is 1.52% and -8.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.95 million and changing 7.74% at the moment leaves the stock -20.68% off its SMA200. ASML registered -34.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.68%.

The stock witnessed a -0.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.45%, and is 7.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.30% over the week and 3.09% over the month.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) has around 32627 employees, a market worth around $191.36B and $18.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.07 and Fwd P/E is 22.50. Profit margin for the company is 29.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.71% and -47.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.90%).

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) is a “Buy”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 24 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ASML Holding N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.10% this year.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 399.42M, and float is at 399.40M with Short Float at 0.16%.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Intel Corporation (INTC) that is -48.20% lower over the past 12 months. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) is -33.21% down on the 1-year trading charts.