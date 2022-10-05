Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:AUR Stock Is Going Next

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) is -77.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.84 and a high of $17.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AUR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.0% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 28.69% higher than the price target low of $3.59 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.56, the stock is 0.18% and -0.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.88 million and changing 10.34% at the moment leaves the stock -41.62% off its SMA200. AUR registered -74.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.64%.

The stock witnessed a 5.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.36%, and is 12.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.26% over the week and 10.35% over the month.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) has around 1600 employees, a market worth around $2.91B and $145.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 39.51% and -85.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.70%).

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aurora Innovation Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -212.10% this year.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.13B, and float is at 315.53M with Short Float at 4.35%.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times.