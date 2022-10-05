AXT Inc. (AXTI) Is Down -37.23% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

AXT Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) is -37.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.97 and a high of $9.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AXTI stock was last observed hovering at around $7.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.48% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.35% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 14.92% higher than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.53, the stock is -27.03% and -33.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing -21.11% at the moment leaves the stock -22.92% off its SMA200. AXTI registered -30.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -21.45%.

The stock witnessed a -33.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.98%, and is -18.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.60% over the week and 4.94% over the month.

AXT Inc. (AXTI) has around 1008 employees, a market worth around $241.66M and $151.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.40 and Fwd P/E is 8.92. Profit margin for the company is 10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.27% and -44.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

AXT Inc. (AXTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AXT Inc. (AXTI) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AXT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 351.70% this year.

AXT Inc. (AXTI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.00M, and float is at 40.31M with Short Float at 2.68%.

AXT Inc. (AXTI) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at AXT Inc. (AXTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CHRISTINE RUSSELL,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that CHRISTINE RUSSELL sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of $9.40 per share for a total of $70500.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31552.0 shares.

AXT Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 01 that FISCHER GARY L (VICE PRESIDENT, CFO & CORP SEC) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 01 and was made at $9.19 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the AXTI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 29, FISCHER GARY L (VICE PRESIDENT, CFO & CORP SEC) disposed off 60,000 shares at an average price of $8.25 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 319,020 shares of AXT Inc. (AXTI).

AXT Inc. (AXTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) that is trading -15.56% down over the past 12 months and Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) that is -42.28% lower over the same period. Kopin Corporation (KOPN) is -77.89% down on the 1-year trading charts.