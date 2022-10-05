Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) is -49.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.75 and a high of $82.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BBWI stock was last observed hovering at around $32.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.56% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.28% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 12.3% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.08, the stock is -4.53% and -5.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.9 million and changing 7.87% at the moment leaves the stock -22.80% off its SMA200. BBWI registered -44.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.64%.

The stock witnessed a -8.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.39%, and is 1.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.47% over the week and 4.42% over the month.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) has around 8800 employees, a market worth around $8.26B and $7.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.58 and Fwd P/E is 9.45. Profit margin for the company is 12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.23% and -57.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (43.90%).

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bath & Body Works Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.90% this year.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 230.00M, and float is at 222.37M with Short Float at 6.32%.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mazurek Thomas E.,the company’sChief Supply Chain Officer. SEC filings show that Mazurek Thomas E. sold 16,338 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $42.25 per share for a total of $0.69 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11225.0 shares.

Bath & Body Works Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 19 that Arlin Wendy C. (EVP and CFO) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 19 and was made at $55.00 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 98888.0 shares of the BBWI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, SCHOTTENSTEIN ROBERT H (Director) disposed off 5,375 shares at an average price of $74.52 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 26,480 shares of Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI).

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -24.08% down over the past 12 months and Target Corporation (TGT) that is -30.51% lower over the same period. The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) is -0.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.