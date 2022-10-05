BCE Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider BCE Inc. (BCE) Now

BCE Inc. (NYSE: BCE) is -13.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.89 and a high of $59.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BCE stock was last observed hovering at around $44.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.94% off its average median price target of $52.33 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.74% off the consensus price target high of $57.50 offered by analysts, but current levels are 6.7% higher than the price target low of $48.23 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.00, the stock is -2.43% and -6.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.66 million and changing 2.13% at the moment leaves the stock -12.91% off its SMA200. BCE registered -10.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.80%.

The stock witnessed a -6.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.09%, and is 2.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.83% over the week and 1.99% over the month.

BCE Inc. (BCE) has around 49781 employees, a market worth around $41.99B and $17.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.61 and Fwd P/E is 12.66. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.42% and -24.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 19.00% this year.

BCE Inc. (BCE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 911.90M, and float is at 911.73M with Short Float at 2.25%.

BCE Inc. (BCE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) that is trading -13.64% down over the past 12 months and Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is 5.00% higher over the same period. Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) is -13.34% down on the 1-year trading charts.