Bilibili Inc. (BILI) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) is -63.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.90 and a high of $89.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BILI stock was last observed hovering at around $15.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.41% off its average median price target of $200.79 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.19% off the consensus price target high of $292.46 offered by 42 analysts, but current levels are 85.2% higher than the price target low of $114.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.00, the stock is -4.24% and -22.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.72 million and changing 9.04% at the moment leaves the stock -37.85% off its SMA200. BILI registered -72.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.19%.

The stock witnessed a -27.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.14%, and is 6.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.02% over the week and 5.35% over the month.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) has around 12281 employees, a market worth around $6.61B and $2.94B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -43.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.09% and -81.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.10%).

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is a “Overweight”. 42 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 29 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bilibili Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -105.20% this year.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 394.74M, and float is at 296.39M with Short Float at 9.89%.