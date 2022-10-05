Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) is -78.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.12 and a high of $14.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BTBT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.75% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 67.75% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.29, the stock is -2.97% and -12.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing 4.03% at the moment leaves the stock -53.54% off its SMA200. BTBT registered -83.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.23%.

The stock witnessed a -8.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.86%, and is 6.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.71% over the week and 7.40% over the month.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) has around 12 employees, a market worth around $105.46M and $39.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 15.18% and -90.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.10%).

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bit Digital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/29/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.40% this year.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.60M, and float is at 75.63M with Short Float at 6.52%.