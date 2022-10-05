Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) is -17.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.94 and a high of $34.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BXMT stock was last observed hovering at around $23.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.33%.

Currently trading at $25.21, the stock is -8.24% and -13.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.29 million and changing 5.57% at the moment leaves the stock -16.54% off its SMA200. BXMT registered -17.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.22%.

The stock witnessed a -10.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.41%, and is -1.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.04% over the week and 2.79% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 10.52 and Fwd P/E is 9.08. Profit margin for the company is 40.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.90% and -25.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 184.90% this year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 170.67M, and float is at 168.35M with Short Float at 4.26%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Keenan Katharine A,the company’sCEO & President. SEC filings show that Keenan Katharine A sold 994 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 30 at a price of $23.88 per share for a total of $23740.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that Marone Anthony F. JR (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 484 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $28.69 per share for $13886.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43962.0 shares of the BXMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, Keenan Katharine A (CEO & President) disposed off 2,270 shares at an average price of $28.70 for $65160.0. The insider now directly holds 120,872 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT).

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) that is trading -19.48% down over the past 12 months. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) is -31.81% down on the 1-year trading charts.