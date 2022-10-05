British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:BTI Stock Is Going Next

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) is -0.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.62 and a high of $47.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BTI stock was last observed hovering at around $36.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.73% off its average median price target of $49.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.4% off the consensus price target high of $54.40 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 17.07% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.32, the stock is -3.11% and -6.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.64 million and changing 2.00% at the moment leaves the stock -10.22% off its SMA200. BTI registered 5.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.50%.

The stock witnessed a -5.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.99%, and is 3.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.74% over the week and 1.62% over the month.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) has around 52050 employees, a market worth around $84.04B and $29.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.64. Profit margin for the company is 20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.01% and -20.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.40%).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.90% this year.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.26B, and float is at 2.12B with Short Float at 0.11%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) that is trading -9.55% down over the past 12 months. Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) is -2.69% down on the 1-year trading charts.