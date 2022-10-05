Check out this: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) could be on the verge of a big rally

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) is 0.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.61 and a high of $18.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRDO stock was last observed hovering at around $11.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.6% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 22.13% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.68, the stock is -3.40% and -14.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.0 million and changing 3.27% at the moment leaves the stock -9.93% off its SMA200. CRDO registered a loss of -20.11% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -9.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.57%, and is 0.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.91% over the week and 5.23% over the month.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) has around 382 employees, a market worth around $1.81B and $142.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 24.03. Profit margin for the company is -6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.66% and -35.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.60%).

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/28/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.60% this year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 145.08M, and float is at 95.85M with Short Float at 6.82%.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thorngate-Gottlund Adam,the company’sGeneral Counsel & Secretary. SEC filings show that Thorngate-Gottlund Adam sold 1,560 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 23 at a price of $11.30 per share for a total of $17630.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 22 that Thorngate-Gottlund Adam (General Counsel & Secretary) sold a total of 1,560 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 22 and was made at $11.46 per share for $17872.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the CRDO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, Thorngate-Gottlund Adam (General Counsel & Secretary) disposed off 8,115 shares at an average price of $12.59 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 264,730 shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO).