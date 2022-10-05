Check out this: Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) could be on the verge of a big rally

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) is -69.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.62 and a high of $8.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HYZN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.14% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 35.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.95, the stock is 2.98% and -18.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing 14.04% at the moment leaves the stock -54.11% off its SMA200. HYZN registered -67.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -69.24%.

The stock witnessed a -2.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.68%, and is 8.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.93% over the week and 7.17% over the month.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) has around 200 employees, a market worth around $489.10M and $6.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 20.37% and -77.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.00%).

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hyzon Motors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.50% this year.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 247.94M, and float is at 87.01M with Short Float at 19.87%.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Knight Craig Matthew,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Knight Craig Matthew bought 166,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $8.22 per share for a total of $1.37 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.