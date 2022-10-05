Check out this: Natera Inc. (NTRA) could be on the verge of a big rally

Natera Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) is -48.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.10 and a high of $121.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NTRA stock was last observed hovering at around $44.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.84% off its average median price target of $76.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.05% off the consensus price target high of $117.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 31.56% higher than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.91, the stock is 0.29% and -2.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.64 million and changing 8.71% at the moment leaves the stock -5.40% off its SMA200. NTRA registered -56.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$7.26.

The stock witnessed a 0.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.05%, and is 11.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.60% over the week and 5.30% over the month.

Natera Inc. (NTRA) has around 2670 employees, a market worth around $4.71B and $723.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -79.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 83.56% and -60.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-47.70%).

Natera Inc. (NTRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Natera Inc. (NTRA) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Natera Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -83.70% this year.

Natera Inc. (NTRA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 96.58M, and float is at 93.13M with Short Float at 5.79%.

Natera Inc. (NTRA) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Natera Inc. (NTRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chapman Steven Leonard,the company’sCEO AND PRESIDENT. SEC filings show that Chapman Steven Leonard sold 1,559 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 03 at a price of $44.43 per share for a total of $69266.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72457.0 shares.

Natera Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 28 that Chapman Steven Leonard (CEO AND PRESIDENT) sold a total of 2,606 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 28 and was made at $44.04 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70891.0 shares of the NTRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 28, RABINOWITZ DANIEL (SEC. AND CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) disposed off 729 shares at an average price of $44.04 for $32105.0. The insider now directly holds 145,827 shares of Natera Inc. (NTRA).

Natera Inc. (NTRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) that is trading -38.36% down over the past 12 months and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) that is 69.47% higher over the same period. Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) is -19.87% down on the 1-year trading charts.