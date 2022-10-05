Check out this: TC Energy Corporation (TRP) could be on the verge of a big rally

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) is -6.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.26 and a high of $59.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRP stock was last observed hovering at around $42.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.04%.

Currently trading at $43.45, the stock is -4.98% and -10.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.89 million and changing 2.45% at the moment leaves the stock -16.85% off its SMA200. TRP registered -11.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.53%.

The stock witnessed a -9.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.60%, and is 3.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.12% over the week and 2.60% over the month.

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) has around 7017 employees, a market worth around $44.03B and $10.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.58 and Fwd P/E is 10.08. Profit margin for the company is 22.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.92% and -26.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TC Energy Corporation (TRP) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -60.70% this year.

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 983.00M, and float is at 981.96M with Short Float at 3.90%.