Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -59.08% Change This Year

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) is -59.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.94 and a high of $16.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CIM stock was last observed hovering at around $5.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.89% off its average median price target of $9.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.91% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 22.88% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.17, the stock is -13.62% and -27.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.1 million and changing 16.86% at the moment leaves the stock -42.97% off its SMA200. CIM registered -58.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.11%.

The stock witnessed a -23.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.60%, and is 3.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.33% over the week and 5.40% over the month.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) has around 38 employees, a market worth around $1.44B and $839.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.37. Profit margin for the company is -17.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.90% and -63.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.80% this year.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 235.31M, and float is at 228.62M with Short Float at 4.73%.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) that is trading -37.71% down over the past 12 months and Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) that is -52.19% lower over the same period. Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) is -45.06% down on the 1-year trading charts.