Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) down -35.62% since start of the year

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE: CLM) is -35.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.60 and a high of $14.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLM stock was last observed hovering at around $8.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41%.

Currently trading at $9.20, the stock is -0.89% and -6.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.09 million and changing 4.66% at the moment leaves the stock -20.95% off its SMA200. CLM registered -28.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.98%.

The stock witnessed a -7.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.66%, and is 10.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.84% over the week and 3.24% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 6.90. Distance from 52-week low is 21.05% and -37.63% from its 52-week high.

.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 204.57M, and float is at 204.52M with Short Float at 2.46%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.