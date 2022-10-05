CUZ Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Now

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) is -40.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.71 and a high of $42.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CUZ stock was last observed hovering at around $23.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27%.

Currently trading at $24.12, the stock is -6.57% and -13.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.77 million and changing 1.13% at the moment leaves the stock -29.64% off its SMA200. CUZ registered -36.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.21%.

The stock witnessed a -10.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.66%, and is 5.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.52% over the week and 2.93% over the month.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) has around 294 employees, a market worth around $3.62B and $751.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.69 and Fwd P/E is 27.72. Profit margin for the company is 37.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.21% and -43.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Cousins Properties Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.10% this year.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 151.43M, and float is at 150.66M with Short Float at 3.55%.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 14 times.