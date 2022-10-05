Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) on Track to Reach $24.00 in a Year

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) is -19.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.26 and a high of $21.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DVAX stock was last observed hovering at around $10.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.47% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 43.7% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.26, the stock is 4.11% and -10.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.88 million and changing 4.16% at the moment leaves the stock -6.71% off its SMA200. DVAX registered -34.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.60%.

The stock witnessed a 0.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.91%, and is 7.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.03% over the week and 4.86% over the month.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) has around 311 employees, a market worth around $1.41B and $673.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.40. Profit margin for the company is 33.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.10% and -47.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.00%).

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 172.60% this year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.35M, and float is at 126.11M with Short Float at 12.55%.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hack Andrew A. F.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Hack Andrew A. F. sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $14.68 per share for a total of $44.04 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.42 million shares.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 09 that Janssen Robert (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 7,938 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 09 and was made at $16.92 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35519.0 shares of the DVAX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 09, Novack David F (President & COO) disposed off 26,250 shares at an average price of $16.92 for $0.44 million. The insider now directly holds 53,213 shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX).

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading -5.78% down over the past 12 months and Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is -3.91% lower over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is 4.81% up on the 1-year trading charts.