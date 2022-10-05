Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) down -21.35% since start of the year

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is -21.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.38 and a high of $11.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ESRT stock was last observed hovering at around $6.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $8.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.71% off the consensus price target high of $10.25 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -27.27% lower than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.00, the stock is -0.59% and -5.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.89 million and changing 6.54% at the moment leaves the stock -15.99% off its SMA200. ESRT registered -32.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.55%.

The stock witnessed a -2.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.82%, and is 9.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.01% over the week and 3.60% over the month.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) has around 693 employees, a market worth around $1.13B and $687.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 38.89. Profit margin for the company is 1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.80% and -36.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 35.00% this year.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 167.12M, and float is at 162.47M with Short Float at 8.28%.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Veris Residential Inc. (VRE) that is trading -34.12% down over the past 12 months and LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) that is -26.55% lower over the same period. Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) is -38.58% down on the 1-year trading charts.