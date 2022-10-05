Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) is -74.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $14.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EOSE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.56% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 67.83% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.93, the stock is -4.43% and -13.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.66 million and changing 10.92% at the moment leaves the stock -37.03% off its SMA200. EOSE registered -85.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.12%.

The stock witnessed a 2.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.97%, and is 16.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.20% over the week and 11.45% over the month.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) has around 251 employees, a market worth around $72.80M and $13.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 93.00% and -86.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-94.20%).

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -67.90% this year.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.02M, and float is at 32.59M with Short Float at 18.52%.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mastrangelo Joe,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Mastrangelo Joe bought 70,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $1.40 per share for a total of $98000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that Gonzales Randall B (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 70,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $1.45 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the EOSE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, Shribman Daniel (Director) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $1.44 for $21674.0. The insider now directly holds 1,023,948 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE).