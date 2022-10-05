F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) is -69.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.79 and a high of $16.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FXLV stock was last observed hovering at around $3.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $2.63 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.83% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -65.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.31, the stock is 35.30% and 43.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.65 million and changing 8.17% at the moment leaves the stock -57.15% off its SMA200. FXLV registered -78.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -70.05%.

The stock witnessed a 39.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.26%, and is 51.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.01% over the week and 8.41% over the month.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) has around 160 employees, a market worth around $225.71M and $169.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.39. Profit margin for the company is -87.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 321.28% and -79.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-56.30%).

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/13/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -580.60% this year.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 95.92M, and float is at 46.73M with Short Float at 13.08%.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP bought 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 29 at a price of $2.53 per share for a total of $0.76 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9.73 million shares.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 26 that KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP (Director) bought a total of 365,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 26 and was made at $2.69 per share for $0.98 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.6 million shares of the FXLV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 25, KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP (Director) acquired 250,000 shares at an average price of $2.66 for $0.67 million. The insider now directly holds 9,454,136 shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV).

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) that is trading -24.11% down over the past 12 months and Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) that is -89.24% lower over the same period.