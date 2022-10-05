First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. (FCRD) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 13.05% Upside

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: FCRD) is -7.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.74 and a high of $4.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FCRD stock was last observed hovering at around $2.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.2% off its average median price target of $4.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.05% off the consensus price target high of $4.75 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -18.0% lower than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.13, the stock is 31.94% and 27.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.77 million and changing 40.96% at the moment leaves the stock 5.72% off its SMA200. FCRD registered -5.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.19%.

The stock witnessed a 25.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.47%, and is 41.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.30% over the week and 4.08% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 8.92. Distance from 52-week low is 50.73% and -15.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. (FCRD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. (FCRD) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 150.30% this year.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. (FCRD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.93M, and float is at 29.64M with Short Float at 0.23%.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. (FCRD) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. (FCRD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hickey Robert J.,the company’sPortfolio Manager. SEC filings show that Hickey Robert J. bought 1,814 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $4.29 per share for a total of $7782.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72470.0 shares.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 03 that Flynn Christopher J. (CEO) bought a total of 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 03 and was made at $4.74 per share for $59250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the FCRD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, Flynn Christopher J. (CEO) acquired 12,500 shares at an average price of $4.74 for $59250.0. The insider now directly holds 153,978 shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. (FCRD).