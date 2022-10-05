Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) is -3.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.81 and a high of $52.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GLPI stock was last observed hovering at around $45.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.68%.

Currently trading at $47.16, the stock is -0.37% and -4.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.77 million and changing 3.69% at the moment leaves the stock 0.96% off its SMA200. GLPI registered -0.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.34%.

The stock witnessed a -2.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.14%, and is 4.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.87% over the week and 2.26% over the month.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) has around 17 employees, a market worth around $11.87B and $1.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.28 and Fwd P/E is 17.80. Profit margin for the company is 43.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.80% and -10.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.70% this year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 247.54M, and float is at 244.00M with Short Float at 1.42%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Moore Brandon John,the company’sEVP, Gen Counsel & Sec. SEC filings show that Moore Brandon John sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 28 at a price of $52.00 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 19 that Moore Brandon John (EVP, Gen Counsel & Sec) sold a total of 2,714 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 19 and was made at $50.00 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the GLPI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 18, Moore Brandon John (EVP, Gen Counsel & Sec) disposed off 286 shares at an average price of $50.00 for $14300.0. The insider now directly holds 191,707 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI).

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) that is trading -16.23% down over the past 12 months and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) that is 1.26% higher over the same period. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) is -32.35% down on the 1-year trading charts.