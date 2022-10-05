Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) is -37.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.51 and a high of $2.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GNUS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $0.66, the stock is 0.27% and -11.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.64 million and changing 5.29% at the moment leaves the stock -20.67% off its SMA200. GNUS registered -49.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.58.

The stock witnessed a -6.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.35%, and is 7.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.22% over the week and 4.49% over the month.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) has around 67 employees, a market worth around $211.09M and $28.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 28.82% and -71.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-42.70%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 84.90% this year.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 315.52M, and float is at 298.76M with Short Float at 11.87%.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hirsh Michael,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Hirsh Michael bought 5,460 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 21 at a price of $0.69 per share for a total of $3767.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49273.0 shares.

Genius Brands International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that Hirsh Michael (Director) sold a total of 5,460 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $0.95 per share for $5171.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43813.0 shares of the GNUS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 21, Chizick Harold (Pres. Content Sales & Mkting) disposed off 419,335 shares at an average price of $1.16 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 838,671 shares of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS).

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN) that is trading -33.11% down over the past 12 months.