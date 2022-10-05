GLBS Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) Now

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) is -35.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $3.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GLBS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 70.0% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.35, the stock is -8.02% and -15.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.78 million and changing 5.75% at the moment leaves the stock -30.79% off its SMA200. GLBS registered -52.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.07%.

The stock witnessed a -15.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.67%, and is 6.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.02% over the week and 6.11% over the month.

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) has around 20 employees, a market worth around $27.85M and $69.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.72 and Fwd P/E is 1.02. Profit margin for the company is 56.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.00% and -60.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.00%).

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Globus Maritime Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 105.60% this year.

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 20.58M, and float is at 17.56M with Short Float at 5.42%.