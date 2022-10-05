Harsco Corporation (HSC) down -73.01% since start of the year

Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) is -73.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.73 and a high of $18.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HSC stock was last observed hovering at around $4.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3%.

Currently trading at $4.51, the stock is -7.85% and -16.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing 7.13% at the moment leaves the stock -55.20% off its SMA200. HSC registered -74.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.42%.

The stock witnessed a -13.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.62%, and is 9.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.06% over the week and 6.40% over the month.

Harsco Corporation (HSC) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $372.62M and $1.68B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.56. Profit margin for the company is -9.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.91% and -75.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 144.40% this year.

Harsco Corporation (HSC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.51M, and float is at 77.96M with Short Float at 4.83%.

Harsco Corporation (HSC) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Harsco Corporation (HSC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Aga Anshooman,the company’sSVP and CFO. SEC filings show that Aga Anshooman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $11.78 per share for a total of $23560.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4000.0 shares.

Harsco Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that GRASBERGER F NICHOLAS III (Chairman, President and CEO) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $11.92 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.7 million shares of the HSC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, Stanton David (SVP & Group Pres. Clean Earth) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $13.75 for $68750.0. The insider now directly holds 28,898 shares of Harsco Corporation (HSC).

Harsco Corporation (HSC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) that is trading -16.64% down over the past 12 months and Dover Corporation (DOV) that is -20.24% lower over the same period. General Electric Company (GE) is -35.61% down on the 1-year trading charts.