Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Is Down -65.79% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is -65.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.81 and a high of $16.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HIMX stock was last observed hovering at around $5.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $8.85 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.27% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 21.86% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.47, the stock is 1.99% and -12.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.02 million and changing 8.75% at the moment leaves the stock -40.40% off its SMA200. HIMX registered -46.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.36%.

The stock witnessed a -7.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.98%, and is 7.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.07% over the week and 3.73% over the month.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) has around 2083 employees, a market worth around $965.29M and $1.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.85 and Fwd P/E is 8.48. Profit margin for the company is 28.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.72% and -66.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (40.50%).

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Himax Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 819.10% this year.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 174.30M, and float is at 121.76M with Short Float at 11.93%.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is trading -13.26% down over the past 12 months.