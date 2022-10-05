IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 63.38% Upside

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) is -56.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.28 and a high of $158.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IAC stock was last observed hovering at around $54.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.56% off its average median price target of $120.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.38% off the consensus price target high of $155.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 36.93% higher than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.76, the stock is -5.29% and -14.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing 4.72% at the moment leaves the stock -38.78% off its SMA200. IAC registered -57.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.19%.

The stock witnessed a -10.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.89%, and is 7.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.39% over the week and 4.25% over the month.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) has around 13200 employees, a market worth around $5.16B and $4.77B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -21.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.57% and -64.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.00%).

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IAC/InterActiveCorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 98.00% this year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 86.75M, and float is at 78.71M with Short Float at 2.50%.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by IAC Inc.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that IAC Inc. bought 51,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 23 at a price of $34.41 per share for a total of $1.76 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 64.72 million shares.

IAC/InterActiveCorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 22 that IAC Inc. (10% Owner) bought a total of 148,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 22 and was made at $33.78 per share for $5.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 64.67 million shares of the IAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, IAC Inc. (10% Owner) acquired 143,700 shares at an average price of $34.79 for $5.0 million. The insider now directly holds 64,524,502 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC).