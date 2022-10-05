Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -13.51% Change This Year

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) is -13.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.81 and a high of $21.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ICPT stock was last observed hovering at around $13.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.61% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.24% off the consensus price target high of $49.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -40.9% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.09, the stock is -14.00% and -14.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.84 million and changing 4.53% at the moment leaves the stock -11.75% off its SMA200. ICPT registered -5.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.68%.

The stock witnessed a -20.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.85%, and is -15.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.73% over the week and 7.77% over the month.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) has around 437 employees, a market worth around $681.67M and $316.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.34% and -33.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.00%).

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 65.60% this year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 41.13M, and float is at 39.75M with Short Float at 12.47%.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 6 times.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 46.72% up over the past 12 months and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is 20.84% higher over the same period. MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) is -37.87% down on the 1-year trading charts.