Is Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) a good stock to buy now?

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) is -14.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.59 and a high of $18.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EC stock was last observed hovering at around $9.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.61%.

Currently trading at $10.24, the stock is 2.77% and -1.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.64 million and changing 6.33% at the moment leaves the stock -22.23% off its SMA200. EC registered -26.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.00.

The stock witnessed a -1.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.54%, and is 15.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.97% over the week and 4.08% over the month.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) has around 9150 employees, a market worth around $21.87B and $29.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.54 and Fwd P/E is 3.74. Profit margin for the company is 20.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.21% and -44.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.20%).

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ecopetrol S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 889.00% this year.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.06B, and float is at 221.63M with Short Float at 2.88%.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading 33.81% up over the past 12 months and Eni S.p.A. (E) that is -14.90% lower over the same period. YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is 46.82% up on the 1-year trading charts.