Is Noble Corporation (NE) a good stock to buy now?

Noble Corporation (NYSE: NE) is 24.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.01 and a high of $38.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NE stock was last observed hovering at around $30.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.97%.

Currently trading at $31.01, the stock is 0.31% and 1.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.91 million and changing 3.23% at the moment leaves the stock 3.79% off its SMA200. NE registered 11.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.63%.

The stock witnessed a -0.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.96%, and is 12.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.85% over the week and 4.33% over the month.

Noble Corporation (NE) has around 1800 employees, a market worth around $2.09B and $943.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.89 and Fwd P/E is 8.03. Profit margin for the company is 10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.89% and -19.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.10%).

Noble Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 132.50% this year.

Noble Corporation (NE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 69.79M, and float is at 66.83M with Short Float at 8.44%.

Noble Corporation (NE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT sold 80,414 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 28 at a price of $28.33 per share for a total of $2.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17.52 million shares.

Noble Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 27 that PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (10% Owner) sold a total of 89,952 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 27 and was made at $27.79 per share for $2.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17.6 million shares of the NE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 26, PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (10% Owner) disposed off 51,196 shares at an average price of $27.75 for $1.42 million. The insider now directly holds 17,693,594 shares of Noble Corporation (NE).