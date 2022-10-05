Is Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) a good stock to buy now?

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) is -59.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $85.92 and a high of $305.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPOT stock was last observed hovering at around $89.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.63%.

Currently trading at $94.63, the stock is -3.03% and -11.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.06 million and changing 6.33% at the moment leaves the stock -30.12% off its SMA200. SPOT registered -57.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.42%.

The stock witnessed a -9.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.01%, and is 5.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.54% over the week and 3.90% over the month.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has around 6617 employees, a market worth around $18.34B and $10.52B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.14% and -69.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.80%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 94.30% this year.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 192.95M, and float is at 140.67M with Short Float at 3.57%.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 5.00% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -23.44% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -23.96% down on the 1-year trading charts.