Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) down -16.35% since start of the year

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is -16.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.42 and a high of $23.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KRG stock was last observed hovering at around $17.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77% off its average median price target of $25.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.93% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 13.24% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.22, the stock is -1.41% and -6.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.91 million and changing 4.41% at the moment leaves the stock -11.30% off its SMA200. KRG registered -16.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.91%.

The stock witnessed a -4.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.11%, and is 7.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.10% over the week and 3.14% over the month.

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) has around 241 employees, a market worth around $3.89B and $631.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -17.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.96% and -21.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.30%).

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kite Realty Group Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/13/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -278.80% this year.

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 219.07M, and float is at 217.25M with Short Float at 2.35%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GORSKI GERALD M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that GORSKI GERALD M sold 11,230 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 14 at a price of $20.02 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47592.0 shares.

Kite Realty Group Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that Kite John A (Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $20.93 per share for $0.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the KRG stock.