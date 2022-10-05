LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

LG Display Co. Ltd. (NYSE: LPL) is -54.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.08 and a high of $10.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LPL stock was last observed hovering at around $4.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45% off its average median price target of $6.12 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.82% off the consensus price target high of $8.39 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -32.66% lower than the price target low of $3.49 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.63, the stock is -7.01% and -16.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.81 million and changing 10.77% at the moment leaves the stock -34.74% off its SMA200. LPL registered -39.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.67%.

The stock witnessed a -18.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.32%, and is 8.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.52% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL) has around 70707 employees, a market worth around $3.41B and $19.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.58. Profit margin for the company is 0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.48% and -57.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL) is a “Hold”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LG Display Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -176.60% this year.

LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 715.63M, and float is at 444.10M with Short Float at 0.33%.

LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include eMagin Corporation (EMAN) that is trading -71.90% down over the past 12 months.