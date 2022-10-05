Mattel Inc. (MAT) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) is -8.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.94 and a high of $26.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MAT stock was last observed hovering at around $19.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.56%.

Currently trading at $19.64, the stock is -7.23% and -11.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.65 million and changing 2.94% at the moment leaves the stock -13.90% off its SMA200. MAT registered 7.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.72%.

The stock witnessed a -11.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.32%, and is 1.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.39% over the week and 4.24% over the month.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) has around 36300 employees, a market worth around $6.87B and $5.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.32 and Fwd P/E is 10.09. Profit margin for the company is 19.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.45% and -27.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.80%).

Mattel Inc. (MAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mattel Inc. (MAT) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 614.00% this year.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 353.46M, and float is at 351.53M with Short Float at 5.45%.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Mattel Inc. (MAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Isaias Zanatta Roberto Jacobo,the company’sEVP & Chief Supply Chain Offr. SEC filings show that Isaias Zanatta Roberto Jacobo sold 51,761 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 14 at a price of $24.50 per share for a total of $1.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59035.0 shares.

Mattel Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that BRADLEY RICHARD TODD (Director) sold a total of 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $24.54 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 162.0 shares of the MAT stock.

Mattel Inc. (MAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) that is -2.82% lower over the past 12 months. Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is -13.94% down on the 1-year trading charts.