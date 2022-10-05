Missfresh Limited (MF) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) is -98.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.08 and a high of $5.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MF stock was last observed hovering at around $0.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.09, the stock is -9.34% and -30.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.01 million and changing -3.12% at the moment leaves the stock -92.90% off its SMA200. MF registered -97.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -91.70%.

The stock witnessed a -16.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -69.76%, and is 8.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.07% over the week and 15.53% over the month.

Missfresh Limited (MF) has around 1429 employees, a market worth around $24.51M and $838.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 16.25% and -98.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 37.70% this year.

Missfresh Limited (MF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 235.45M, and float is at 27.43M with Short Float at 6.78%.