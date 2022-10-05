Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) is 58.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.50 and a high of $45.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MUR stock was last observed hovering at around $39.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.17%.

Currently trading at $41.27, the stock is 9.82% and 13.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing 5.55% at the moment leaves the stock 17.10% off its SMA200. MUR registered 49.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.94%.

The stock witnessed a 5.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.28%, and is 25.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.58% over the week and 4.59% over the month.

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) has around 696 employees, a market worth around $6.49B and $3.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.51 and Fwd P/E is 4.91. Profit margin for the company is 17.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.62% and -9.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

Murphy Oil Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 93.70% this year.

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 155.39M, and float is at 146.49M with Short Float at 4.44%.

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COLLINS T JAY,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that COLLINS T JAY sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 13 at a price of $40.32 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10137.0 shares.

Murphy Oil Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 02 that GARDNER JOHN B (Vice President) sold a total of 4,252 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 02 and was made at $39.52 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the MUR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 22, MIRELES THOMAS J (Executive Vice President & CFO) disposed off 5,540 shares at an average price of $36.30 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 51,758 shares of Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR).

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading 56.73% up over the past 12 months and TotalEnergies SE (TTE) that is 5.61% higher over the same period. Hess Corporation (HES) is 49.90% up on the 1-year trading charts.