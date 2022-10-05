Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) on Track to Reach $23.00 in a Year

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV) is 63.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.67 and a high of $25.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MYOV stock was last observed hovering at around $24.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.04% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.63% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -27.4% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.48, the stock is 36.80% and 49.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.6 million and changing 4.26% at the moment leaves the stock 86.18% off its SMA200. MYOV registered 18.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 82.91%.

The stock witnessed a 46.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 91.44%, and is 47.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.12% over the week and 5.55% over the month.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) has around 579 employees, a market worth around $2.39B and $306.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -54.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 232.20% and 1.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (167.60%).

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.80% this year.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 95.39M, and float is at 45.22M with Short Float at 7.27%.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mehra Uneek,the company’sPrincipal Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Mehra Uneek sold 9,243 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 16 at a price of $18.86 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that Lang Matthew (General Counsel & Corp. Secy.) sold a total of 31,214 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $18.23 per share for $0.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the MYOV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 18, Lang Matthew (General Counsel & Corp. Secy.) disposed off 1,935 shares at an average price of $12.87 for $24903.0. The insider now directly holds 270,400 shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV).

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -77.03% down over the past 12 months.