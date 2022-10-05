Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -68.33% Change This Year

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) is -68.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.64 and a high of $47.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NEOG stock was last observed hovering at around $13.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46%.

Currently trading at $14.38, the stock is -8.92% and -25.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.21 million and changing 3.30% at the moment leaves the stock -49.47% off its SMA200. NEOG registered -67.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.94%.

The stock witnessed a -20.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.58%, and is 0.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.74% over the week and 4.45% over the month.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) has around 2108 employees, a market worth around $3.24B and $531.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.67 and Fwd P/E is 24.79. Profit margin for the company is 6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.43% and -69.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Neogen Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/20/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.30% this year.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 216.11M, and float is at 215.77M with Short Float at 9.70%.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Neogen Corporation (NEOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BOEHM WILLIAM T,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BOEHM WILLIAM T bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 03 at a price of $13.88 per share for a total of $27770.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23242.0 shares.

Neogen Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 28 that Jones Douglas Edward (Chief Operating Officer) bought a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 28 and was made at $14.31 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9759.0 shares of the NEOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 28, ADENT JOHN EDWARD (President & CEO) acquired 22,000 shares at an average price of $14.37 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 80,103 shares of Neogen Corporation (NEOG).

Neogen Corporation (NEOG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading -5.11% down over the past 12 months. Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) is 70.25% up on the 1-year trading charts.