NiSource Inc. (NI) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -2.57% Change This Year

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is -2.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.02 and a high of $32.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NI stock was last observed hovering at around $26.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.89% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.88% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 10.33% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.90, the stock is -5.69% and -9.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.29 million and changing 3.42% at the moment leaves the stock -8.61% off its SMA200. NI registered 9.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.20%.

The stock witnessed a -8.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.46%, and is 0.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.94% over the week and 2.66% over the month.

NiSource Inc. (NI) has around 7272 employees, a market worth around $11.26B and $5.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.50 and Fwd P/E is 17.34. Profit margin for the company is 12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.99% and -17.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

NiSource Inc. (NI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NiSource Inc. (NI) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NiSource Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 773.10% this year.

NiSource Inc. (NI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 406.40M, and float is at 404.41M with Short Float at 2.85%.

NiSource Inc. (NI) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at NiSource Inc. (NI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 16 times.

NiSource Inc. (NI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ONEOK Inc. (OKE) that is trading -6.23% down over the past 12 months and Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) that is 17.52% higher over the same period.