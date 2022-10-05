Novavax Inc. (NVAX): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:NVAX Stock Is Going Next

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) is -86.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.11 and a high of $236.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVAX stock was last observed hovering at around $18.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.8%.

Currently trading at $19.40, the stock is -25.32% and -47.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.14 million and changing 4.30% at the moment leaves the stock -71.45% off its SMA200. NVAX registered -89.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -73.90%.

The stock witnessed a -36.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -69.47%, and is -3.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.94% over the week and 8.36% over the month.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) has around 1541 employees, a market worth around $1.55B and $1.29B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.53. Distance from 52-week low is 13.38% and -91.80% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -222.50% this year.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.14M, and float is at 77.85M with Short Float at 21.86%.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Novavax Inc. (NVAX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by YOUNG JAMES F,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that YOUNG JAMES F sold 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $73.58 per share for a total of $0.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62590.0 shares.

Novavax Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that Herrmann John A III (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $140.91 per share for $0.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3845.0 shares of the NVAX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 31, YOUNG JAMES F (Director) disposed off 3,750 shares at an average price of $144.16 for $0.54 million. The insider now directly holds 75,090 shares of Novavax Inc. (NVAX).

Novavax Inc. (NVAX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 4.02% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is 4.81% higher over the same period. Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) is 6.37% up on the 1-year trading charts.