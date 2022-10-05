Oblong Inc. (OBLG) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLG) is -76.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.13 and a high of $2.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OBLG stock was last observed hovering at around $0.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 76.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.24, the stock is 12.98% and -6.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.62 million and changing -40.25% at the moment leaves the stock -52.68% off its SMA200. OBLG registered -88.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.48%.

The stock witnessed a -7.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.66%, and is 59.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 70.85% over the week and 25.56% over the month.

Oblong Inc. (OBLG) has around 47 employees, a market worth around $7.01M and $6.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 84.63% and -89.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.30%).

Oblong Inc. (OBLG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oblong Inc. (OBLG) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oblong Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.20% this year.

Oblong Inc. (OBLG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.82M, and float is at 27.77M with Short Float at 0.21%.

Oblong Inc. (OBLG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Oblong Inc. (OBLG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.