Open Lending Corporation (LPRO): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:LPRO Stock Is Going Next

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) is -61.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.84 and a high of $36.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LPRO stock was last observed hovering at around $7.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.0% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -24.29% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.70, the stock is -5.26% and -13.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing 9.71% at the moment leaves the stock -40.57% off its SMA200. LPRO registered -74.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.00.

The stock witnessed a -7.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.91%, and is 4.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.44% over the week and 5.16% over the month.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) has around 132 employees, a market worth around $1.12B and $212.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.61 and Fwd P/E is 11.39. Profit margin for the company is 48.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.97% and -75.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (49.80%).

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Open Lending Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 205.60% this year.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.22M, and float is at 112.18M with Short Float at 6.88%.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Flynn John Joseph. SEC filings show that Flynn John Joseph sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $28.32 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.31 million shares.

Open Lending Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that Flynn John Josephsold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $28.32 per share for $0.85 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.61 million shares of the LPRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 12, Jehl Charles D () acquired 3,400 shares at an average price of $29.30 for $99620.0. The insider now directly holds 7,854 shares of Open Lending Corporation (LPRO).